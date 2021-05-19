Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

HAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Analyst Recommendations for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

