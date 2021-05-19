Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,155 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after acquiring an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

