Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) CEO Purchases $16,410.00 in Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) CEO Robert Andrew Berman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $16,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,435.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,567. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth $671,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth $157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

