Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Francis Duhay Buys 9,492 Shares

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Francis Duhay purchased 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $50,592.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,160 shares in the company, valued at $70,142.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HJLI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,567. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

