Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of HNGR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. The stock had a trading volume of 132,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,323. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $958.90 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. On average, analysts expect that Hanger will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.