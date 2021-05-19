Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 739,295 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 1.84% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $81,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

