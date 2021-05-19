Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $704.58 million, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $321,006.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,762. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harmonic by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after buying an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 384,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

