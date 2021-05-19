Harmony (ONE) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harmony has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $536.92 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00075361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00098025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.01162856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

