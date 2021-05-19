Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Achieves $52.17 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $92.93 or 0.00242136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $52.17 million and $2.00 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001224 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 592,446 coins and its circulating supply is 561,373 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

