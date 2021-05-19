Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.00

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 147 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.88), with a volume of 94367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of £464.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 114.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

In other news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total value of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07). Also, insider Lynda Shillaw acquired 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

