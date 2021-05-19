Haven Protocol Price Down 32.1% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $179.74 million and $3.82 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.37 or 0.00035674 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,488.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.28 or 0.06664119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $715.47 or 0.01908505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.92 or 0.00511946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00163939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.12 or 0.00555154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00470700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.72 or 0.00404702 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,439,361 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

