Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.32 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hayward to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hayward from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.17.

Get Hayward alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $23.67. 8,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,961. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hayward stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.