HC Wainwright Increases MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $22.50

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

