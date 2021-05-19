HC Wainwright Raises Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $4.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 3,040.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

