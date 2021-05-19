HC Wainwright Trims American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Target Price to $4.50

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AREC. Roth Capital began coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of American Resources stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

