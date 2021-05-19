Head-To-Head Analysis: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) vs. CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and CubeSmart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.98 billion 0.49 $188.89 million $2.62 3.10 CubeSmart $643.91 million 13.24 $169.12 million $1.69 25.04

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than CubeSmart. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CoreCivic has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.2% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 6.37% 10.03% 3.52% CubeSmart 24.83% 9.30% 4.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CoreCivic and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 1 0 3.00 CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29

CoreCivic currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.61%. CubeSmart has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.78%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Summary

CoreCivic beats CubeSmart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 47 correctional and detention facilities, 27 residential reentry centers, and 15 properties for lease. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

