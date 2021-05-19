Head-To-Head Analysis: Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nikola and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.36%. The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67% The Shyft Group -0.39% 28.06% 12.97%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nikola and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.70 -$12.57 million $1.24 29.43

Nikola has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Shyft Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Nikola on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brand names; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under the Specialty Upfit name; provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services; and parts and accessories for its walk-in vans and truck bodies. The company's Specialty Vehicle segment engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag go-to-market brand names; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for motorhome and specialty chassis, as well as related maintenance and repair services. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

