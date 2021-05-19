Head to Head Review: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Owl Rock Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.78 $498.91 million $1.54 9.27

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Owl Rock Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50 Owl Rock Capital 0 0 8 0 3.00

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $98.38, suggesting a potential downside of 25.46%. Owl Rock Capital has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Upstart.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Owl Rock Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Owl Rock Capital 44.28% 9.63% 5.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Upstart on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

