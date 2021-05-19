Head-To-Head Survey: Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $207.42 million 2.65 -$18.58 million N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.76 $480.00 million $0.75 15.48

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Oil & Gas and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 1 9 0 2.90 Marathon Oil 2 7 10 0 2.42

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $10.02, suggesting a potential downside of 13.66%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas -133.25% -0.34% -0.24% Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Advantage Oil & Gas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. As of December 31, 2020, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 674 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 298 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

