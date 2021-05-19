Head-To-Head Survey: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zillow Group and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 2 5 16 0 2.61 ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $164.36, indicating a potential upside of 49.80%. ServiceSource International has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 58.73%. Given ServiceSource International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ServiceSource International is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Volatility & Risk

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and ServiceSource International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 9.91 -$305.36 million ($1.48) -74.14 ServiceSource International $216.13 million 0.57 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -14.00

ServiceSource International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceSource International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% ServiceSource International -9.76% -10.35% -5.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of ServiceSource International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of ServiceSource International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ServiceSource International beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc., a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans. Its portfolio of brands include Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Closing Services, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, and HotPads. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management. It also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, implementation, launch, performance and execution, and client benchmarking and continuous improvement solutions. The company sells its solutions through sales organization. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

