Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 309,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEAK opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

