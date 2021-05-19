Hedget Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $8.57 or 0.00022409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $15.01 million and approximately $613,244.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedget has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00078607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.87 or 0.01228485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.30 or 0.10445709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00056420 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.