HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,765. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

