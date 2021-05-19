Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $391.52

Helical plc (LON:HLCL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.52 ($5.12) and traded as high as GBX 437 ($5.71). Helical shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.46), with a volume of 41,754 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29. The stock has a market cap of £505.07 million and a P/E ratio of 36.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 424.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.52.

About Helical (LON:HLCL)

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

