Hellenic Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $239,965.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00011143 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $294.82 million and $239,965.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.18 or 0.00494574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

