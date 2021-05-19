Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

