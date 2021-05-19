Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €105.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.40 ($118.12).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €94.88 ($111.62) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.56.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

