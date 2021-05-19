Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.55. 869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5442 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

