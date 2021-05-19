Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20.
- On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00.
VIR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. 562,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
