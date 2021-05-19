Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $61,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,167.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $423,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $112,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $503,546.00.

VIR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. 562,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,957. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

