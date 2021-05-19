Hermez Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.44 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.13 or 0.00011607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $19.42 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00067332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.09 or 0.01036903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00054386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00096085 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

