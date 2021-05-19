HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.66

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.66 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.21). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.22), with a volume of 2,646,043 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 62.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.66.

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Reid acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

