HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 170 ($2.22). 2,501,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,599. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81. HICL Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 167.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 169.66.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Kenneth D. Reid acquired 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.