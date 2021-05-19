High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

HLF traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. 32,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.13. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$14.13.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$258.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$266.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that High Liner Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

