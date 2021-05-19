High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.
HLF traded up C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.15. 32,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,385. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.20 million and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.13. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$5.26 and a 12-month high of C$14.13.
In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total transaction of C$56,695.00.
About High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
