Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,287 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $18,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HLT traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $118.86. 14,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,454. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLT. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.