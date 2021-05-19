Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 0.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,041,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,742,000 after purchasing an additional 518,063 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $62.35. 36,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,599. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

