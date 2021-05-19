Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Purchases 4,103 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $33,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 29,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.01. The company had a trading volume of 139,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,398. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

