Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Sells 12,262 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,262 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $49,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after buying an additional 586,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after buying an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 828,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

