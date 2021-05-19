Hiveterminal Token Price Down 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and $563,901.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.