Holcim’s (HCMLY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,158. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

