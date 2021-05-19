Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

NYSE:HEP opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

