Holo (HOT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $306.48 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Holo has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $306.48 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded down 35% against the US dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00075861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.01186148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00056192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.71 or 0.09752367 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,673,864,848 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.