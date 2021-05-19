Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOOK shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $12,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 100,958 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth about $9,149,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 37.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 343,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

