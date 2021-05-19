Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hookipa Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $507.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock worth $9,038,563. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

