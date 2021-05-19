Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

HOOK stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

