Hord Price Down 56% This Week (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 39.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded down 56% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00341538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01044656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,245,230 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.