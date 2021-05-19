Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.93

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.93 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.18 ($0.05). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.05), with a volume of 53,696 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

