Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.22. 25,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

