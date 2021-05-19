Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $68.61

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.61 and traded as high as $123.16. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $118.98, with a volume of 57,884 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.53.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

