Howard Hughes Medical Institute Invests $42.48 Million in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,665,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,475,000. PureCycle Technologies comprises 14.5% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned approximately 1.41% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000.

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

