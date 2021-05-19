Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

